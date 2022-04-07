Previous
Bright spot by mccarth1
Bright spot

I passed this bright spot on a very dull day. Pansies just make me happy!
7th April 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Diana
Oh they are like wonderful cheerful little faces, I love them too.
April 8th, 2022  
Bucktree
Wagon full of happiness. Nice shot.
April 8th, 2022  
