Photo 1089
I see you.
This female cardinal spotted me through the window while she was eating. She didn't seem too concerned!
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1227
photos
102
followers
106
following
298% complete
11
3
3
365
NIKON D750
14th April 2022 6:30pm
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
female cardinal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot and details of this bird enjoying the breakfast ! fav
April 17th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Great capture
April 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up with great plumage details.
April 17th, 2022
