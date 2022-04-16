Previous
I see you. by mccarth1
Photo 1089

I see you.

This female cardinal spotted me through the window while she was eating. She didn't seem too concerned!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot and details of this bird enjoying the breakfast ! fav
April 17th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Great capture
April 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful close up with great plumage details.
April 17th, 2022  
