Photo 1093
Pole dancer?
The squirrels are naturals at scurrying up and down the poles!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
squirrel
,
pole
Peter Dulis
ace
well captured
April 22nd, 2022
joeyM
ace
Haha- so cute❤️🥰
April 22nd, 2022
