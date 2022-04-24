Previous
Photo 1097

Bzzz...

So nice to see and hear the bees after a long winter. They have gotten Annie's attention and I think she's going to learn the hard way that bees don't like being chased!
Kerry McCarthy

Susie ace
Beautiful capture
April 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous macro shot ! such delightful detail of his furry body and lace-like wings - fav
April 24th, 2022  
