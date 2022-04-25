Previous
Female Yellow-shafted Flicker by mccarth1
Female Yellow-shafted Flicker

I was pleased to get this shot of this flicker. They are very skittish and rarely stay long enough for a photo.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
