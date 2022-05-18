Previous
Lunch by mccarth1
Photo 1114

Lunch

This red-bellied woodpecker gets some pretty big chunks out of the suet cakes! Taken earlier in May.
18th May 2022

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a super sharp close up.
May 20th, 2022  
