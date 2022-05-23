Sign up
Photo 1115
Focused
Annie loves looking out the window. The other day she started her special "serious alert" bark to let me know there was a fox in the yard. I got to the window in time to see the fox winning a skirmish with a squirrel.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1253
photos
101
followers
106
following
Tags
dog
,
window
,
annie
