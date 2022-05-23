Previous
Next
Focused by mccarth1
Photo 1115

Focused

Annie loves looking out the window. The other day she started her special "serious alert" bark to let me know there was a fox in the yard. I got to the window in time to see the fox winning a skirmish with a squirrel.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise