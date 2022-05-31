Previous
Finch by mccarth1
Photo 1121

Finch

I think this is a purple finch but it could be a house finch. A cutie in any case!
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture - so cute ! fav
June 1st, 2022  
Pam ace
It looks like a purple finch. It is hard to tell them apart. Adorable shot!
June 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
How cute, look at his tiny feet holding that railing.
June 1st, 2022  
