Previous
Next
Male downy woodpecker feeding juvenile by mccarth1
Photo 1122

Male downy woodpecker feeding juvenile

I enjoyed watching both parents feeding their youngster. They were kept quite busy.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
Well spotted, Kerry. I got shots today, (but not yet posted), of a young woodpecker being fed by its parent. A different species, but the youngster has a red crown similar to your bird.
June 14th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot!

Ian
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful nature shot, such a precious moment you captured.
June 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Amazing shot!
June 14th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise