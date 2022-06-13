Sign up
Photo 1122
Male downy woodpecker feeding juvenile
I enjoyed watching both parents feeding their youngster. They were kept quite busy.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
5
7
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1260
photos
101
followers
106
following
307% complete
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th June 2022 7:27am
feeding
woodpecker
downy
downy woodpecker'
Mark Prince
ace
Well spotted, Kerry. I got shots today, (but not yet posted), of a young woodpecker being fed by its parent. A different species, but the youngster has a red crown similar to your bird.
June 14th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot!
Ian
June 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful nature shot, such a precious moment you captured.
June 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Amazing shot!
June 14th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
June 14th, 2022
Ian