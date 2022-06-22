Previous
Patient hunter by mccarth1
Photo 1124

Patient hunter

I drove by this cat that was perched on a fence in the drizzle, scanning the field below for movement. Wonder if it was successful.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
307% complete

View this month »

