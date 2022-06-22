Sign up
Photo 1124
Patient hunter
I drove by this cat that was perched on a fence in the drizzle, scanning the field below for movement. Wonder if it was successful.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1262
photos
102
followers
106
following
1124
Tags
cat
,
fence
