Photo 1127
Ant adventure
I took this with my iPhone. I am amazed by the quality these phones can get!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1265
photos
102
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th July 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
ant
,
stamen
Allison Maltese
ace
That is pretty fabulous. Did you use a macro app or just your regular settings?
July 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture ! delightful clarity and detail , the vein formation of the petals , sepals , colour , reflections , and of course the little ant and also another photobomber just peeping from behind the sepals ! FAV
July 6th, 2022
Bucktree
Super capture. The clarity is spot on.
July 6th, 2022
