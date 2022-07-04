Previous
Ant adventure by mccarth1
Ant adventure

I took this with my iPhone. I am amazed by the quality these phones can get!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Allison Maltese ace
That is pretty fabulous. Did you use a macro app or just your regular settings?
July 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture ! delightful clarity and detail , the vein formation of the petals , sepals , colour , reflections , and of course the little ant and also another photobomber just peeping from behind the sepals ! FAV
July 6th, 2022  
Bucktree
Super capture. The clarity is spot on.
July 6th, 2022  
