Lunch with a view

Whenever I'm out working at lunchtime, I like to find a peaceful spot to stop and enjoy my lunch. Found this pretty location that fit the bill!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Bucktree
Beautiful shot. Looks very peaceful.
July 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful location. Is it in a park?
July 28th, 2022  
Frank
What a lovely spot to eat lunch and enjoy the view.
July 28th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Looks wonderful Kerry I would want to linger longer.
July 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful summer scene
July 28th, 2022  
