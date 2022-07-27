Sign up
Photo 1129
Lunch with a view
Whenever I'm out working at lunchtime, I like to find a peaceful spot to stop and enjoy my lunch. Found this pretty location that fit the bill!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
5
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1267
photos
102
followers
107
following
309% complete
View this month »
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
27th July 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
river
,
adirondack chairs
Bucktree
Beautiful shot. Looks very peaceful.
July 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful location. Is it in a park?
July 28th, 2022
Frank
What a lovely spot to eat lunch and enjoy the view.
July 28th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Looks wonderful Kerry I would want to linger longer.
July 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful summer scene
July 28th, 2022
