Photo 1140
Family swim
Spotted this family of swans paddling around the cove the other day. Sad to think that only one cygnet is left from the original brood.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
5
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1279
photos
105
followers
106
following
312% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nature can be cruel Kerry ! but a lovely capture of the three swimming by in a row !
September 11th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
so pretty
September 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and reflection. It is rather sad, we lose the majority of chicks here too. Too many raptors flying around 😥
September 11th, 2022
*lynn
ace
graceful swans and wonderful reflections
September 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Sweet reflections of your three swans. Beautiful shot.
September 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
