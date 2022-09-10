Previous
Family swim by mccarth1
Photo 1140

Family swim

Spotted this family of swans paddling around the cove the other day. Sad to think that only one cygnet is left from the original brood.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nature can be cruel Kerry ! but a lovely capture of the three swimming by in a row !
September 11th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
September 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and reflection. It is rather sad, we lose the majority of chicks here too. Too many raptors flying around 😥
September 11th, 2022  
*lynn ace
graceful swans and wonderful reflections
September 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Sweet reflections of your three swans. Beautiful shot.
September 11th, 2022  
