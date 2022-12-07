Sign up
Photo 1152
Rainy day
Sometimes all you can do is look out the window and be thankful to be inside by the fire.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
4
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1291
photos
106
followers
107
following
315% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th December 2022 1:03pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rain
,
raindrops
gloria jones
ace
Love the dof, tones
December 8th, 2022
Pat
How lovely, a great atmospheric shot.
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - one can appreciate the beauty in the rain when warm, cosy, and and dry onside
December 9th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely water droplets.
December 9th, 2022
