Rainy day by mccarth1
Rainy day

Sometimes all you can do is look out the window and be thankful to be inside by the fire.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Kerry McCarthy

gloria jones ace
Love the dof, tones
December 8th, 2022  
Pat
How lovely, a great atmospheric shot.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - one can appreciate the beauty in the rain when warm, cosy, and and dry onside
December 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely water droplets.
December 9th, 2022  
