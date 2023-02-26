Previous
Mourning Dove by mccarth1
Mourning Dove

This mourning dove was flapping its wings while trying to get a grip on the branch.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Bucktree ace
Nice capture and great timing.
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
So very lovely!
February 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 27th, 2023  
