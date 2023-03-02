Previous
Next
High contrast mistake by mccarth1
Photo 1195

High contrast mistake

I was driving by when I saw this composition developing. I grabbed my camera on the seat next to me and took a quick shot. No time to check settings and this is the over-exposed image I got! By the time I fixed my settings the geese had moved on.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love it, what a fabulous accidental shot. fav.
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise