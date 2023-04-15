Previous
Male Downy Woodpecker by mccarth1
Male Downy Woodpecker

I love this time of year when all the birds are flitting about, grabbing food to bring to the nest!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Nicely focused on this little downy
April 15th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beautiful bird.
April 15th, 2023  
He is gorgeous.
April 15th, 2023  
