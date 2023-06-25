Sign up
Previous
Photo 1230
Turkey in the wild flowers
I stopped to check out the flowers and was surprised to see this turkey strolling through the field.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1369
photos
109
followers
121
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th June 2023 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkey
,
wild flowers
Bucktree
ace
The turkey looks right at home amongst the beautiful wildflowers. Good find.
June 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
June 26th, 2023
