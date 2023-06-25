Previous
Turkey in the wild flowers by mccarth1
Photo 1230

Turkey in the wild flowers

I stopped to check out the flowers and was surprised to see this turkey strolling through the field.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
The turkey looks right at home amongst the beautiful wildflowers. Good find.
June 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise