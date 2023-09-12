Previous
"Chillin"? by mccarth1
"Chillin"?

It was exceptionally hot and humid when I took this shot the other day. I was surprised to see this heron all hunched up. I would think that would make it hotter.
12th September 2023

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Milanie ace
Like his neck all tucked down
September 13th, 2023  
