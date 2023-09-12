Sign up
Previous
Photo 1245
"Chillin"?
It was exceptionally hot and humid when I took this shot the other day. I was surprised to see this heron all hunched up. I would think that would make it hotter.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1384
photos
106
followers
115
following
341% complete
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th September 2023 2:30pm
Tags
heron
Milanie
ace
Like his neck all tucked down
September 13th, 2023
