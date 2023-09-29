Sign up
Photo 1246
Drenched!
Saw this poor bald eagle perched in the pouring rain. I'm guessing it is about 4 years old based on the feather coloration. The head and tail aren't bright white yet which happens around 5 years old.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1385
photos
106
followers
115
following
341% complete
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th September 2023 2:36pm
Tags
bald eagle
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic!
September 30th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 30th, 2023
