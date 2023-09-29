Previous
Drenched! by mccarth1
Drenched!

Saw this poor bald eagle perched in the pouring rain. I'm guessing it is about 4 years old based on the feather coloration. The head and tail aren't bright white yet which happens around 5 years old.
Kerry McCarthy

gloria jones ace
Fantastic!
September 30th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 30th, 2023  
