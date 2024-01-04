Previous
Good grip by mccarth1
Photo 1281

Good grip

I enjoy watching nuthatches walking upside down. Take a look at those claws!
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Looks as though he has got quite a feast here.
January 6th, 2024  
Fabulous sharp capture!
January 6th, 2024  
Beautiful capture!
January 6th, 2024  
