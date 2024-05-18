Previous
"Me first, no me first"

How does the dad decide which mouth to feed first? He is doing a great job feeding this crew. He must be exhausted!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Kerry McCarthy

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene.
May 19th, 2024  
Karen ace
What a terrific photograph. The clarity is superb. All those open mouths to feed! The chicks are so cute.
May 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
priceless
May 19th, 2024  
