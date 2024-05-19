Sign up
Photo 1362
Just a chickadee
Chickadees rarely stand still long enough for me to get a shot. This one cooperated for a moment.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th May 2024 4:11pm
Tags
chickadee
amyK
ace
Super crisp capture
May 20th, 2024
