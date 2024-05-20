Sign up
Photo 1363
Stay away from my family!
This swan was going after a goose that he decided was too close to his family of 5 cygnets.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
swan
Karen
ace
Excellent action capture. The body language speaks volumes!
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Whoa! What a capture!
May 21st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is a spectacular action shot Kerry!
Love it!
May 21st, 2024
Love it!