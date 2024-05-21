Sign up
Previous
Photo 1364
Okay, okay, I'm leaving!
Another wider shot of the swan chasing away the goose. As you can see, the goose got the message.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
7
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1503
photos
125
followers
116
following
373% complete
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th May 2024 2:16pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chase
,
swan
,
goose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow how great is that
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! what anger!! what a chase ! Mama swan means the business ! Superb timing and capture - I hope you didn't get in the way ¬! fav
May 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super cool action shot!!!
May 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Great timing and capture!
May 21st, 2024
*lynn
ace
What a great experience for you to witness and capture!
May 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great action shot :)
May 21st, 2024
