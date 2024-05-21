Previous
Okay, okay, I'm leaving! by mccarth1
Photo 1364

Okay, okay, I'm leaving!

Another wider shot of the swan chasing away the goose. As you can see, the goose got the message.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow how great is that
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what anger!! what a chase ! Mama swan means the business ! Superb timing and capture - I hope you didn't get in the way ¬! fav
May 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super cool action shot!!!
May 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
May 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Great timing and capture!
May 21st, 2024  
*lynn ace
What a great experience for you to witness and capture!
May 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great action shot :)
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise