Baby Owl by mccarth1
Photo 1378

Baby Owl

This baby was newly out of the nest and "branching". They hop from branch to branch flapping their wings to strengthen them. This shot is cropped, it was quite high up in the tree. I worried as I watched him hop around awkwardly, then...
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Aww! Looking so curious and cute!
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Very fluffy! Great shot
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a sweet shot!
June 18th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
He's a bit cute.
June 18th, 2024  
