Photo 1378
Baby Owl
This baby was newly out of the nest and "branching". They hop from branch to branch flapping their wings to strengthen them. This shot is cropped, it was quite high up in the tree. I worried as I watched him hop around awkwardly, then...
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
owlet
great horned owl
Mags
Aww! Looking so curious and cute!
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
Very fluffy! Great shot
June 18th, 2024
Corinne C
What a sweet shot!
June 18th, 2024
Elisa Smith
He's a bit cute.
June 18th, 2024
