I bow to you! by mccarth1
Photo 1389

I bow to you!

This skimmer seemed to be showing off his wingspan.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Islandgirl ace
Wow what an amazing wingspan!
Great timing!
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great capture! It might be sweeping in for food. lol
June 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
June 27th, 2024  
