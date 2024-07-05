Previous
Cloud reflections by mccarth1
Cloud reflections

I drive by this tidal marsh often. Decided to stop and take a shot of the clouds reflecting on the water on this lovely summer day.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
The reflections are amazing… so beautiful.
July 6th, 2024  
How beautiful! The reflections in the water are nearly like a mirror.
July 6th, 2024  
Nice reflections and rural scene
July 6th, 2024  
