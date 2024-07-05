Sign up
Photo 1398
Cloud reflections
I drive by this tidal marsh often. Decided to stop and take a shot of the clouds reflecting on the water on this lovely summer day.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1537
photos
130
followers
116
following
383% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st July 2024 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
marsh
KV
ace
The reflections are amazing… so beautiful.
July 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
How beautiful! The reflections in the water are nearly like a mirror.
July 6th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Nice reflections and rural scene
July 6th, 2024
