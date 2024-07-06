Sign up
Photo 1399
Taking a break
This osprey was taking a break on a recent beautiful day.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1538
photos
131
followers
116
following
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Tags
marsh
,
osprey
Cliff McFarlane
Nice capture, with osprey in it's environment
July 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful composition
July 7th, 2024
Mags
What a marvelous capture!
July 7th, 2024
