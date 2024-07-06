Previous
Taking a break by mccarth1
Photo 1399

Taking a break

This osprey was taking a break on a recent beautiful day.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Cliff McFarlane ace
Nice capture, with osprey in it's environment
July 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
July 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a marvelous capture!
July 7th, 2024  
