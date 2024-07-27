Previous
Insect Olympics - Pole vaulter by mccarth1
Insect Olympics - Pole vaulter

I'm watching the Olympics and thought this dragonfly looked like he could be a pole vaulter!😉
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! It does look exactly like that!
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture and fun title
July 28th, 2024  
Christina ace
Haha yes it does :)
July 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Your title is perfect! Love this.
July 28th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice!
July 28th, 2024  
