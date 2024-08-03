Sign up
Photo 1421
Poser
This little chipping sparrow seemed to be posing for me.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
chipping sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely composed capture of the little sparrow ! fav
August 4th, 2024
