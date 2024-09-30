Previous
A perfect day for a walk by mccarth1
A perfect day for a walk

Today Annie and I took a walk on a different beach that allows dogs on a leash. It was a gorgeous day!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Kerry McCarthy

Rick Schies ace
It looks like it was a perfect day for a stroll
October 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Nice to have the beach to yourself!
October 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful scene!
October 1st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Perfect place for the walk with your dog
October 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful place to walk and it looks like a beautiful day also.
October 1st, 2024  
