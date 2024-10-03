Previous
Sunrise with a Great Blue Heron by mccarth1
Sunrise with a Great Blue Heron

This morning, I had the beach to myself except for some gulls and this heron.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous sunrise and a beautiful silhouette against the golden tones.
October 3rd, 2024  
