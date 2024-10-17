Sign up
Previous
Photo 1480
Squam River Covered Bridge
Another covered bridge from my trip to New Hampshire the other day.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th October 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
covered bridge
,
squam river
Christine Sztukowski
ace
There are no words to express my love for this photograph
October 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s so colourful and beautiful. I had had never a covered bridge before 365. They really beautifully built and cared for. Lovely
October 18th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Wonderful photo. Autumnal colour, great leading lines, and a bridge built by farmers by hand.
October 18th, 2024
