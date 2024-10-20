Previous
Pond Reflections by mccarth1
Photo 1482

Pond Reflections

The Great Egret stayed on this rock for at least 20 minutes, unconcerned by my presence.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
October 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! Incredible capture in every way! Simply beautiful!
October 21st, 2024  
