Photo 1482
Pond Reflections
The Great Egret stayed on this rock for at least 20 minutes, unconcerned by my presence.
20th October 2024
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
reflections
pond
foliage
great egret
Christine Sztukowski
Spectacular photograph
October 21st, 2024
Barb
Wow! Incredible capture in every way! Simply beautiful!
October 21st, 2024
