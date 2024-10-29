Sign up
Photo 1491
The juncos are back!
A sign of the changing seasons. The dark-eyed juncos have returned for the fall/winter season. As it happens our weather feels more like summer!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1630
photos
135
followers
115
following
408% complete
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th October 2024 11:57am
Tags
juncos
,
dark-eyed juncos
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a romantic scene
October 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Adorable! They haven't shown up here yet.
October 30th, 2024
