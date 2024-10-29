Previous
The juncos are back! by mccarth1
Photo 1491

The juncos are back!

A sign of the changing seasons. The dark-eyed juncos have returned for the fall/winter season. As it happens our weather feels more like summer!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a romantic scene
October 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Adorable! They haven't shown up here yet.
October 30th, 2024  
