Photo 1492
Enjoying the sunset
It was another unseasonably warm day. Lots of people took advantage by heading to the beach to fish and watch the setting sun.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
sunset
ocean
couple
silhouette
fisherman
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset, we had a very unusual warm October day with highs of 22C(71F)!
October 31st, 2024
