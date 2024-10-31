Previous
Morning light by mccarth1
Morning light

This is a place I go to often. It's a peaceful spot with wonderful views of the marsh. In the distance, you can see the lighthouse I shot the other day.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing photo
October 31st, 2024  
