Morning sunburst by mccarth1
Photo 1494

Morning sunburst

This property has exquisite, private views of marshes, the CT River, and Long Island Sound. I wish I could access it. This is just an outsider's view of the driveway.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Becky Stuhr
So pretty! Love the sun flare!
November 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
November 2nd, 2024  
