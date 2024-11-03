Sign up
Previous
Photo 1496
Low Tide Stillness
I'm so glad that I am a morning person. It was a beautifully calm morning and I had the whole beach to myself. Just me and the gulls!
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1635
photos
135
followers
116
following
409% complete
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd November 2024 8:03am
Tags
reflections
,
jetty
,
low tide
Phil Howcroft
ace
stunning kerry
November 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Very lovely and peaceful looking!
November 3rd, 2024
