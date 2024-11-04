Previous
Morning stroll by mccarth1
Photo 1497

Morning stroll

This Greater Yellowlegs hopped out of the water for a quick walk.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
gloria jones ace
Great, clear capture
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot and your title fits so well.
November 5th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Super capture. Really stands out against the grey beams
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great pic and what a character this bird :-)
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous with the deep grey background.
November 5th, 2024  
