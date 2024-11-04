Sign up
Previous
Photo 1497
Morning stroll
This Greater Yellowlegs hopped out of the water for a quick walk.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
5
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1636
photos
136
followers
116
following
410% complete
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd November 2024 8:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
greater yellowlegs
gloria jones
ace
Great, clear capture
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and your title fits so well.
November 5th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Super capture. Really stands out against the grey beams
November 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great pic and what a character this bird :-)
November 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous with the deep grey background.
November 5th, 2024
