Photo 1501
Enjoy the view
A great spot to sit with a cup of coffee and enjoy the sunrise.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1640
photos
136
followers
116
following
411% complete
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th November 2024 7:42am
view
,
sunrise
,
chairs
,
jetty
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A perfect place for coffee and peace of mind
November 9th, 2024
Dave
ace
beautiful sunset and composition
November 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
November 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Absolutely!
November 9th, 2024
