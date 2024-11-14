Previous
Posing
Posing

I was happy when this White-breasted Nuthatch paused long enough for me to get a shot with the sunlit foliage in the background.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
A stunning shot
November 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How considerate of him! Fabulous capture!
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful capture , such a lovely background to show off his grey black akd white plumage ! fav
November 14th, 2024  
George ace
Beautiful.
November 14th, 2024  
