Previous
Photo 1503
Posing
I was happy when this White-breasted Nuthatch paused long enough for me to get a shot with the sunlit foliage in the background.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1642
photos
137
followers
117
following
411% complete
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th November 2024 3:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nuthatch
,
white-breasted nuthatch
Corinne C
ace
A stunning shot
November 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
How considerate of him! Fabulous capture!
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful capture , such a lovely background to show off his grey black akd white plumage ! fav
November 14th, 2024
George
ace
Beautiful.
November 14th, 2024
