Hiding in the branches by mccarth1
Hiding in the branches

I saw this hawk fly into the trees and it took me a while to find it in the branches. It blends in nicely. Taken last month.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture, Kerry! Glad you found it!
November 20th, 2024  
