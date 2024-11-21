Sign up
Previous
Photo 1506
I see you
The White-throated Sparrows in my yard are always hopping around in the bushes making it hard to get a clear shot. I managed to catch this one.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1645
photos
137
followers
117
following
412% complete
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th November 2024 8:29am
Tags
white-throated sparrow
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture!
November 22nd, 2024
