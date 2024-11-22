Sign up
Previous
Photo 1507
Lone beach walker
This person had the beach to himself. There was a cold, brisk wind and daylight was fading fast. I quickly headed back to the warmth of my car.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
beach
,
cloudy
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful composition, b&w perfect for the scene
November 23rd, 2024
