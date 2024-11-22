Previous
Lone beach walker by mccarth1
Lone beach walker

This person had the beach to himself. There was a cold, brisk wind and daylight was fading fast. I quickly headed back to the warmth of my car.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Renee Salamon
Wonderful composition, b&w perfect for the scene
November 23rd, 2024  
