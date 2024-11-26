Sign up
Previous
Photo 1509
Beak regeneration?
I've never seen this before. It looks like this female cardinal is growing a new upper beak after an injury. It's just a guess on my part.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
5
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1648
photos
138
followers
117
following
413% complete
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th November 2024 3:53pm
Tags
cardinal
,
broken beak
Linda Godwin
I see she is at your feeder. Can she eat seeds? She doesn't look thin either. This is an amazing adaptation to the injury or deformed beak.
November 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty bird!
November 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@rontu
I think she can eat and I agree she looks pretty healthy.
November 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh my! Great closeup. I hope she'll be okay.
November 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 28th, 2024
