Previous
Beak regeneration? by mccarth1
Photo 1509

Beak regeneration?

I've never seen this before. It looks like this female cardinal is growing a new upper beak after an injury. It's just a guess on my part.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
I see she is at your feeder. Can she eat seeds? She doesn't look thin either. This is an amazing adaptation to the injury or deformed beak.
November 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty bird!
November 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
@rontu I think she can eat and I agree she looks pretty healthy.
November 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh my! Great closeup. I hope she'll be okay.
November 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact