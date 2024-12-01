Previous
Solitude by mccarth1
Solitude

I was struck by this man who was clamming all alone and the vast expanse of space he had to himself. It's not easy to find solitude these days.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Phil Howcroft ace
love that super sky
December 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 1st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning. The figure gives it such scale.
December 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! the loneliness of the figure screams at you in the wide open space ! fav
December 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 2nd, 2024  
