Previous
Photo 1511
Solitude
I was struck by this man who was clamming all alone and the vast expanse of space he had to himself. It's not easy to find solitude these days.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
5
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1650
photos
138
followers
118
following
413% complete
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th November 2024 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
solitude
,
low tide
,
clammer
Phil Howcroft
ace
love that super sky
December 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning. The figure gives it such scale.
December 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! the loneliness of the figure screams at you in the wide open space ! fav
December 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 2nd, 2024
