Previous
Photo 1512
Fiery Sunset
The sky looked like it was on fire, but it wasn't warming things up! It was bitterly cold with a brisk wind. Foolishly, I didn't bring gloves or a hat!
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1651
photos
138
followers
118
following
414% complete
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th November 2024 5:00pm
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
dock
