Days end by mccarth1
Photo 1515

Days end

More clouds from the other day as the sun was setting. A few sun beams made it through.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and light rays.
December 6th, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Gorgeous, colours and light!
December 6th, 2024  
